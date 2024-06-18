Day Five Of The Euro’s 2024

Today’s European Championship fixtures feature two exciting matches from Group F. Portugal, one of the favourites to win the tournament, will face the Czech Republic in Leipzig at 8pm. Earlier in the day, at 5pm,

Georgia will make their debut in a major tournament when they play against Turkey in Dortmund.

In other news, France captain Kylian Mbappe may need to wear a protective mask in future games after sustaining a broken nose in France’s 1-0 victory over Austria last night.

Mbappe’s participation in the upcoming game against the Netherlands on Friday is uncertain, and his return date remains unknown.