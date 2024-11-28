Dillon’s Londis Fethard-on-Sea Wins Silver at National C-Store Awards

Dillon’s Londis in Fethard-on-Sea has earned national recognition, receiving a Silver Medal in the Best Large Convenience Store category at the 2024 ShelfLife National C-Store Awards.

Celebrating its 24th year, the C-Store Awards are among the most prestigious honours in the convenience store sector, attracting top retailers and brands from across Ireland. The ceremony took place at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire and was hosted by Marty Whelan. Over 380 industry professionals gathered to celebrate the achievements of the sector.

Dillon’s Londis, located in Fethard-on-Sea, County Wexford, was one of several Londis stores to be recognised at the event. Conor Hayes, Sales Director at Londis, expressed his pride in the store’s success, stating, “David and his team at Dillon’s Londis represent the exceptional service provided by Londis retailers across Ireland. I’m thrilled they’ve received this well-deserved recognition.”

The ShelfLife National C-Store Awards were established to honour stores and individuals who set high standards in the industry.

