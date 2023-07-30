Dunnes Stores Wexford: Product Recall

Dunnes Stores Wexford is recalling one of its Kids Swim Jackets due to a risk of drowning.

Parents who purchased the affected product are being advised to discontinue use immediately.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission have reported that seams on the garment may separate – creating a risk of submersion under water.

Affected models and batch numbers can be found on the CCPC website:

According to the CCPC Website:

“The risk associated with the product is that of drowning. Seams of the garment may separate reducing/releasing buoyancy, creating the risk of submersion under water and drowning.

The brand is Dunnes Stores. The type/number of model is 3248157. The batch number is 230515. The bar codes are 5099014540546 / 5099014540539 / 5099014540522.

There are approximately 1,237 affected products in the Republic of Ireland.”

What to do:

If you purchased one of these products, please discontinue use immediately and keep it out of the reach of children. You can return the product to your local store for a full refund. If you have any further queries in relation to this recall, please email customerservice@dunnesstores.com