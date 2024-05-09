Two groups from Wexford reach Foroige NFTE Youth Entrepreneur of the Year Final

Stick It by Annamai Condon (16) and Clodagh Desmond (16), from Loreto Secondary School, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary were announced as the overall winner of the Foróige NFTE ‘Youth Entrepreneur of the Year Awards 2024’ at a ceremony held at Richmond Barracks, Dublin today. Stick It won the title after competing against over 7,000 young entrepreneurs from all over Ireland through a series of local, county, regional and semi-finals, with a total of 186 local competitions taking place, leading to 30 regional finals.

The closely-fought national final held today saw the top eight young entrepreneurs in the ‘Best Business’ category have the opportunity to pitch their business to an expert panel of judges from some of Ireland’s leading companies, as they battled it out to be crowned Foróige NFTE ‘Youth Entrepreneur of the Year 2024’ including Know Your County? Wexford Edition by Katelyn Browne-Kehoe from Coláiste an Átha, Kilmuckridge, Co. Wexford and New Dimensions by Ben Cassidy, Aoibhinn Doyle, Evan Brennan, Adam Furness from Ramsgrange Community School, Ramsgrange, Co. Wexford.

In addition to the presentation of the overall ‘Youth Entrepreneur of the Year award’, there were two other award categories including ‘Best Innovation’ won by Portanos – Taha Njie (18) and Aidan Oscar (16) from Colaiste Chiarain, Croom, Co. Limerick and ‘Best Social Enterprise’, won by The Little Lost Collection by Niamh Brett (16), Hazel Maher (16), Danica Tervit Kruger (16) from Presentation Secondary School, Loughboy, Co. Kilkenny. All three winning businesses will now go on to represent Ireland at the ‘European Youth Entrepreneur Awards’ in Berlin in October this year.

Each young person participating in the final completed the Foróige Network for

Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) Programme, which involves approximately 40 hours of learning and includes the facilitation of a number of interactive sessions that enable young people to come up with a business idea, develop their product/service, design a business plan and trade in the real world.

Speaking at the event Odhrán O’Mahony, Chairperson of Foróige, said; “We know from research, and from countless testimonials from teachers, parents, youth workers and most importantly from young people themselves, that the skills, confidence and experience they gain from being involved in NFTE is often life changing. It lights a spark that changes the way young people think about themselves and their own capability that is quite remarkable. It’s a spark that, once lit, burns continuously through their lifetime so that they can do more, be more and achieve more.

Related