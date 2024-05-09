8 Wexford exhibitors join line-up for Bord Bia Bloom 2024

Today, Bord Bia Bloom announced that eight Wexford exhibitors across gardening, food and drink will feature at this year’s event. Ireland’s favourite festival of flowers, food and fun, returns to the Phoenix Park, Dublin, this June bank holiday weekend (May 30th – June 3rd) and promises attendees a great day out with its colourful collection of show gardens, tantalising displays of Irish food and drink, inspiring talks and demos, and live interactive entertainment for visitors of all ages.

Now in its 18th year, the festival expects to welcome more than 100,000 visitors over five action-packed days for another experience that is rooted in sustainable living. Speaking at the launch of this year’s event, Jim O’Toole, CEO, Bord Bia said, “We are immensely proud of how Bord Bia Bloom has developed as a unique festival experience. Bloom was originally founded to provide a premier platform for showcasing Irish horticulture, food, and drink and we have succeeded in delivering on this vision.

He continued, “As we look forward to the eighteenth year, the festival is more relevant than ever. Bloom offers visitors the opportunity to sample quality products and innovations, while also providing an interactive, national platform to address important societal issues and hear stories from communities around Ireland.”

Gardens Galore

At the centre of Bord Bia Bloom, a total of *22 small, medium and large show gardens and feature gardens will reflect colourful examples of the most recent trends and advancements in garden design. Along with a dazzling display of show gardens, gardening enthusiasts will find plenty of inspiration in the ever-popular Postcard Gardens, which include 13 small but perfectly formed pop-up gardens that are designed and built by community groups, schools, and training groups from across Ireland.

There will also be a lively Nursery Village featuring some of Ireland’s leading nurseries including local businesses Kilmurry Nursery, from Ballymoney and Irish Fuchsia Nursery from Gorey, as well as floral displays from Ireland’s finest floral artists and a botanical art exhibition.

A unique festival experience

According to Laura Douglas, Head of Bord Bia Bloom and Brand Partnerships “A ticket to Bloom promises a great day out whether coming with friends, a partner or family. With our beautiful show gardens, live entertainment, fantastic selection of food and drink and five stages jam packed with talks and demos, there is simply no other festival like Bloom in Ireland!”

Food and Entertainment

Across five stages in the 70-acre site, visitors can discover tips and tricks on gardening, gastronomy and sustainable living in a series of talks and demos. The bustling Food Village will feature almost 100 of Ireland’s leading Irish food and drink companies along with a host of foodie features. From Wexford, six food and drink companies will exibit, including:

Naturally Cordial, from Ballinavary

Greenhill Fruit Farm, based in Ballinavary

O’Neills Foods, from Enniscorthy

Killowen Farm, from Enniscorthy

Wexford Home Preserves, from New Ross

Stafford Irish Spirits, Based in Tomnalossett

Attendees can also enjoy live cookery demonstrations from some of Ireland’s leading chefs including Darina Allen, Neven Maguire, Catherine Fulvio, Rory O’Connell, Fiona Uyema, Edward Hayden, Trisha Lewis, Adrian Martin, Erica Drum, Shane Smith and Brian McDermott. The Quality Kitchen stage will also host interviews with more than 40 Irish food producers.

On the Sustainable Living Stage, 40 insightful talks will take place throughout Bloom which will tackle issues such as food waste, plastic pollution, the importance of pollinators, while sharing sustainable food solutions, tips for home energy saving, natural skincare hacks and much more! A series of expert panel discussions will be MC’d by broadcaster Suzanne Campbell.

Meanwhile, the Garden Stage will welcome Bloom show garden designers past and present, garden experts such as Fiann Ó’Nualláin (Holistic Gardener), Monica Alvaréz (Super Garden Judge) Jimi Blake (Huntingbrook Gardens), Paul Smyth (RHSI Bellefield House), Niall McAuley (Gardening influencer); along with specialist plant nurseries, floral art groups, conservation groups and more for a mix of inspirational, helpful talks about gardening and garden design.

There is also plenty to do for all the family with live entertainment on the Main Stage, while the ‘Budding Bloomers’ area promises to keep children engaged and entertained with a food school, workshops on bugs, books, birds and bubbles; games, toddler play area and much more! RTÉjr will offer a selection of science and magic shows. For shopping enthusiasts, the Design & Crafts Council Ireland area, the indoor Retail Pavilion and outdoor retail area and the Plant Emporium will feature an array of quality products for home and garden.

Finally, RTÉ Radio 1’s Roadcaster will be onsite over the weekend with a mix of live broadcasts from RTE 1’s Countrywide, and Lyric FM’s Niall Carroll, Lorcan Murray and Evelyn Grant. The Main Stage will host Lyric FM’s Marty in the Morning and Simon Delaney, along with special guests and performances from musicians.

