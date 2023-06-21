€340,232 for 224 local projects in Wexford under the Community Support Fund 2022

The 2022 Community Support Fund was launched in November 2022 with funding of €10 million available. €100,000 of this funding was ring-fenced specifically to support Women’s Sheds. The key theme of the fund is to support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their energy bills, as well as with improvements to their facilities.

Some of the projects set to benefit from this funding are as follows

€2,000 Enniscorthy Community Allotments

€1,050 Bunclody Bridge Club

€2,000 Adamstown Community Centre

€1,000 Ballycanew Men’s Shed

€1,200 Carrig-on-Bannow Community Centre

€1,100 Crossabeg Ballymurn LGFA

€2,000 Kilmore Community Hall

The Community Support Fund is a once off fund provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered by Local Community Development Committees, with support from the Local Authority, in each area.