€4million has been granted for a waste water scheme in Ramsgrange

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien today (7 December 2023) announced the successful applications under a new funding scheme targeting the waste water collection and treatment needs of villages and settlements without access to public waste water services. The Minister received Government approval to progress with the scheme at Cabinet today.

The scheme is funded by a €50 million commitment under the National Development Plan (NDP) to 2025 and today’s announcement follows the completion of a review of villages and settlements that do not have access to public waste water infrastructure.

In August 2022 the Department of Housing requested that Wexford County Council put forward villages under a pilot scheme, Measure A8, which will provide wastewater infrastructure for villages currently without Uisce Eireann, licenced facilities. Ramsgrange was one of 5 projects nationwide to have been approved by Cabinet today.

Welcoming the decision Deputy Kehoe remarked, “This scheme will see Ramsgrange village connected to the newly built water treatment plant in Arthurstown, opening potential for further development and improving the water quality in the village.”

“Great progress is being made across Wexford and this is one more step forward in the right direction”.

Speaking about the announcement Minister O’Brien said:

“This Government have committed, through the NDP, to support the proportionate growth of rural towns and villages. We absolutely understand the need for balanced regional investment and growth throughout the country and the importance of equitable rural investment.

“As well as that we are extremely conscious of the risks arising from inappropriate waste water treatment infrastructure both to public health and indeed the environment.

“That’s why I am making the announcement today that the villages of Clarinbridge and Craughwell in Co. Galway, Ramsgrange in Co. Wexford, Broadford and Cooraclare in Co. Clare, Beaufort in Co. Kerry and Ballygawley in Co. Sligo will all proceed to funding stage subject to engagement and agreement with the relevant with Local Authority.

“Having visited many of these villages, I acknowledge and greatly appreciate the work of the local communities in campaigning for these facilities.”

