Electric vehicle registrations in Wexford down 19.25%

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) today released their official 242 new vehicle registrations statistics for August.

New car registrations for August were down 8.4% (7,567) when compared to August 2023 (8,261). Registrations year to date are down 0.9% (112,171) on the same period last year (113,199).

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) declined by 17.2% (1,698) compared to August last year (2,051). Year to date LCVs are up 9.3% (26,930). HGVs (Heavy Goods Vehicles) registrations are down 41.5% (172) in comparison to August 2023 (294). Year to date HGVs are up 11.2% (2,466).

Imported Used Cars have seen a 18.5% (5,426) rise in August 2024, when compared to August 2023 (4,577). Year to date imports are up 25.3% (42,622) on 2023 (34,010).

In August 1,259 new electric cars were registered, which was 29.3% lower than the 1,782 registrations in August 2023. So far this year, 15,129 new electric cars have been registered representing a 25.3% decrease compared to the same period in 2023 when 20,266 electric cars were registered.

In the new car market share by engine type for 2024, Petrol cars continue to lead the new car market at 31.37% followed by Diesel at 23.06%, then Hybrid (Petrol Electric) at 20.94%, Electric at 13.49%, and Plug-in Electric Hybrid at 9.57%.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General commenting:

“August represents the sixth consecutive month of falling new car registrations this year, highlighted by the continuing drop in Electric Vehicle (EV) sales, which are now down 25% year to date when compared to last year. The commercial sector, light and heavy commercial sales, continue to remain ahead of last year.

With Budget 2025 fast approaching, it is an opportune time for the Government to intervene to support the Electric Vehicle project, one which is so crucial for reducing emissions in the Transport sector. Government incentives to date have been fundamental to the EV transition, but they have to be continued and enhanced. SIMI is urging the Government to: extend the Benefit-In-Kind (BIK) incentive at current levels, which will help transition the business fleet faster and support the development of a used EV market; increase SEAI Grants back to 2022 levels until the EV market recovers; and accelerate the roll out of a fit for purpose national charging infrastructure. At this crucial stage in the EV transition, these measures will increase the sale of EVs, signalling their importance to consumers, boosting confidence and reassurance in electric vehicles. Budget 2025 presents an opportunity for Government to demonstrate its commitment to fleet electrification and is an opportunity they should not miss.”

2024 Total New Vehicle Stats

• New Car sales total year to date (2024) 112,171 v (2023) 113,199 -0.9%

• New Car sales total year to date (2024) 112,171 v (2019) 110,527+1.5%

• New Car sales total August (2024) 7,567 v (2023) 8,261 -8.4%

• New Car sales total August (2024) 7,567 v (2019) 5,088 +48.7%

• Light Commercial Vehicles sales year to date (2024) 26,930 v (2023) 24,644 +9.3%

• Light Commercial Vehicles sales year to date (2024) 26,930 v (2019) 21,904 +22.9%

• New Light Commercial Vehicles sales total August (2024) 1,698 v (2023) 2,051 -17.2%

• New Light Commercial Vehicles sales total August (2024) 1,698 v (2019) 1,890 -10.2%

• Heavy Goods Vehicle total sales year to date (2024) 2,446 v (2023) 2,217 +11.2%

• Heavy Goods Vehicle total sales year to date (2024) 2,446 v (2019) 1,832 x%

• New Heavy Goods Vehicle total sales August (2024) 172 v (2023) 294 -41.5%

• New Heavy Goods Vehicle total sales August (2024) 172 v (2019) 124 x%

• New Buses/ Coaches sales year to date (2024) 545 v (2023) 278 +96.0%

• New Buses/ Coaches total sales August (2024) 17 v (2023) 12 +41.7%

• Used Car Imports total year to date (2024) 42,622 v (2023) 34,010 +25.3%

• Used Car Imports total year to date (2024) 42,622 v (2019) 72,214 -41%

• Used Car Imports total August (2024) 5,426 v (2023) 4,577 +18.5%

• Used Car Imports total August (2024) 5,426 v (2019) 9,706 -44.1%

• New Electric Vehicles sales total year to date (2024) 15,129 v (2023) 20,266 -25.3%

• New Electric Vehicles sales total year to date (2024) 15,129 v (2019) 2,859 +429.2%

• New Electric Vehicles sales total August (2024) 1,259 v (2023) 1,782 -29.3%

• New Electric Vehicles sales total August (2024) 1,259 v (2019) 172 +632.0%

• 5 Top Selling New Car Brands 2024 were: 1. TOYOTA, 2. VOLKSWAGEN, 3. SKODA, 4. HYUNDAI, 5.KIA

• 5 Top New Car Model’s 2024 were: 1. HYUNDAI TUCSON, 2. SKODA OCTAVIA, 3.KIA SPORTAGE,4. TOYOTA RAV 4, 5.TOYOTA YARIS CROSS

• 5 Top Selling Electric Vehicles (EVs) Brands 2024: 1. VOLKSWAGEN,2. TESLA,3. HYUNDAI, 4.KIA, 5.BYD

• 5 Top Selling Electric Vehicle Models (EVs) 2024: 1. VOLKSWAGEN ID.4, 2. TESLA MODEL 3, 3.TESLA MODEL Y, 4.HYUNDAI KONA, 5. KIA EV6

• Top Selling Car (August) 2024: SKODA KODIAQ

• Top Selling Electric Car (August) 2024: TESLA MODEL 3

• Market share by engine type 2024: Petrol 31.37%, Diesel 23.06%, Hybrid (Petrol Electric) 20.94%, Electric 13.49%, Plug-In Electric Hybrid 9.57%

• Tables below shows total new car registrations by county 2024 and total new Electric car registrations by county 2024.

New Car Registrations by County 2024 (January- August) County 2024 Units 2023 Units % Change 2024 % Share 2023 % Share Carlow 1140 1197 -4.76 1.02 1.06 Cavan 1166 1189 -1.93 1.04 1.05 Clare 2324 2238 3.84 2.07 1.98 Cork 12757 12917 -1.24 11.37 11.41 Donegal 2605 2403 8.41 2.32 2.12 Dublin 48139 49267 -2.29 42.92 43.52 Galway 4378 4500 -2.71 3.9 3.98 Kerry 2333 2304 1.26 2.08 2.04 Kildare 5000 4808 3.99 4.46 4.25 Kilkenny 1928 1939 -0.57 1.72 1.71 Laois 1328 1268 4.73 1.18 1.12 Leitrim 452 422 7.11 0.4 0.37 Limerick 3683 3566 3.28 3.28 3.15 Longford 521 501 3.99 0.46 0.44 Louth 2551 2481 2.82 2.27 2.19 Mayo 1917 1928 -0.57 1.71 1.7 Meath 3689 3860 -4.43 3.29 3.41 Monaghan 927 877 5.7 0.83 0.77 Offaly 1222 1228 -0.49 1.09 1.08 Roscommon 1051 1087 -3.31 0.94 0.96 Sligo 1112 1037 7.23 0.99 0.92 Tipperary 2718 2744 -0.95 2.42 2.42 Waterford 2389 2616 -8.68 2.13 2.31 Westmeath 1588 1554 2.19 1.42 1.37 Wexford 2730 2698 1.19 2.43 2.38 Wicklow 2523 2570 -1.83 2.25 2.27

New Electric Car Registrations by County 2024 (January-August) County 2024 Units 2023 Units % Change 2024 % Share 2023 % Share Carlow 120 199 -39.7 0.79 0.98 Cavan 70 147 -52.38 0.46 0.73 Clare 214 391 -45.27 1.41 1.93 Cork 1410 2094 -32.66 9.32 10.33 Donegal 185 281 -34.16 1.22 1.39 Dublin 7709 9442 -18.35 50.96 46.59 Galway 447 754 -40.72 2.95 3.72 Kerry 186 299 -37.79 1.23 1.48 Kildare 896 1144 -21.68 5.92 5.64 Kilkenny 209 264 -20.83 1.38 1.3 Laois 152 196 -22.45 1 0.97 Leitrim 30 57 -47.37 0.2 0.28 Limerick 394 542 -27.31 2.6 2.67 Longford 46 70 -34.29 0.3 0.35 Louth 305 414 -26.33 2.02 2.04 Mayo 129 236 -45.34 0.85 1.16 Meath 632 936 -32.48 4.18 4.62 Monaghan 60 85 -29.41 0.4 0.42 Offaly 108 150 -28 0.71 0.74 Roscommon 81 117 -30.77 0.54 0.58 Sligo 88 159 -44.65 0.58 0.78 Tipperary 192 353 -45.61 1.27 1.74 Waterford 338 385 -12.21 2.23 1.9 Westmeath 177 256 -30.86 1.17 1.26 Wexford 386 478 -19.25 2.55 2.36 Wicklow 565 817 -30.84 3.73 4.03

Related