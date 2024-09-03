Back to News

171 young people in Wexford send open postcard to Wexford TD’s

News

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

An open postcard calling on Wexford TDs to support investment in young people in Budget 2025 has been signed by 171 people from Wexford.

Kathryn Walsh, Director of policy and advocacy at the National Youth Council of Ireland spoke to South East Radio News and outlined where some of the funding would be allocated

POSTCARD:

Dear Minister James Browne, Deputy Brendan Howlin, Deputy Paul Kehoe, Deputy Verona Murphy, and Deputy Johnny Mythen,

We’re your constituents, and we’ve signed this postcard to ask you to take a stand for young people in Wexford and beyond. We are lucky to have a growing youth population. By 2025 there will be over 1 million under-25s in Ireland, but they need meaningful support.

Please take whatever action that you can to make sure young people are supported in Budget 2025 with an investment of an additional €15 million in youth work. Your representation could make all the difference.

Sincerely, your constituents

AE Walsh
Ailish Byrne
Áine Flood
Alexis Bernstorff
Andrew Sheppard
Angela Boushel
Ann Connick
Ann Doyle
Ann Fitzhenry
Ann Hannon
Anna Stamp
Anne P Shore
Anne Ryan
Anne Walsh
Annette O’Neill
Aodhnait Donnelly
Barbara Morrell
Beatrice Mc Hugh
Breda Chaplin
Brenda Fox
Brendan Ellis
Brid Carroll
Brid O’Farrell
Bróna Ní Chionnfhaolaidh
Caitríona Noviello
Carmel Healy
Carmel Mernagh
Carmel O’Neill
Caroline Boggan
Catherine O Rourke
Catherine Wallace
Cathy Brennan
Catriona Dixon
Celine Yarr
Chris Robinson
Ciara Bourke
Ciara Curran
Clare Kelly
Colleen Bellward
Cynthia Bolger
Dawn Daly
Debbie O Rourke
Denis Carton
Diane O’Neill
Dick Donaghue
Domhnall O Donnchadha
Donnacha O’Ceallaigh
Doreen Fitzmaurice
Eamon Mc Carthy
Edel Crawford
Eileen Ormonde
Elle Browne
Emily Warren
Emily Williamson
Eoin Reynolds
Eveanna Mc Donald
Fintan Duggan
Fiona Dee
Fiona O’Connor
Frances White
Frank Kelly
Freda Quinn
Geevee Sax
George Cook
Ger Davin
Gerard Flood
Gretchen Stafford
Hannelore Harms
Helen Duggan
Helen Noctor
Ingrid O’Brien
J M Bernadette Keenan
Jackie Lee
Jackie Mc Loughlin
Jacqui Whelan
Jenna Rossiter
Jenny Holloway
Jenny Newport
Jill Jordan
Joan Browne
Joe Kane
John Carroll
John Morris
Josephine Broaders
Judith Robinson
Karen Mc Donald
Karen Sills
Katie Kelly
Kaz Loughlin
Kevin Finnegan
Lea Bonheim
Liam Keeffe
Liana Hennessy
Linda Lodden
Lisa Murphy ‘Ryan’
Lisa Underwood
Liz Flood
Lou Chappell
Lucy Medlycott
Madge Mac Neill
Maggie Harding
Mandi Tighe
Margaret Carroll O’Donnell
Margaret Quinn
Maria Cadwell
Maria Colfer
Marian O’Leary
Marianne Rogan
Martin Boland
Martin Smith
Mary Furness
Mary Hall
Mary Leacy
Mary Mc Cormack
Mary Mythen
Mary O’Dwyer
Mary O’Keeffe Archer
Maura Lynch
May Keegan
May Sheehan
Melissa Miller
Michelle Graham
Mir Hasibullah Zia
Monica Carroll
Monica Shone
Nadine O Brien
Niall Antoni
Niamh Rooney
Nicola Norris
Nicola Toughey
Nora Furlong
Nora Mageean Lacey
Odeile Bolger
Oliver Cahill
Pam Sheeran Sheeran
Pamela Berry
Pat Pickering
Patricia Kelly
Patricia Kerins
Patricia Power
Paul Devereux
Paul Doran
Peter Ryan
Phil Mc Grath
Pilar Loring
Rachel Devereux
Rían Browne
Rita Sinnott
Rory O’Neill
Sandra Allen
Sandra Fitzpatrick
Sarah Allen
Sarah Ó Fearghail
Sarah. Greene
Sarmel Callan
Seamus Mooney
Sharon Affene
Sharon Grace
Skye Kane Kavanagh
Suzanne Burns
Sylvia Row
Teresa Barnewell
Teresa Ellis
Tina Kinsella
Tony Lawton
Tricia Fenech Fabri
Trish Barrett
Trish Tobin
Veronica Leacy
Vicky Pullen
Wayne Murphy

TOTAL FINAL SIGNATURES: 4891

Constituency breakdown:

Constituency Signatures
Carlow–Kilkenny 154
Cavan–Monaghan 141
Clare 123
Cork East 88
Cork North-Central 86
Cork North-West 53
Cork South-Central 129
Cork South-West 143
Donegal 171
Dublin Bay North 176
Dublin Bay South 73
Dublin Central 178
Dublin Fingal 268
Dublin Mid-West 46
Dublin North-West 89
Dublin Rathdown 103
Dublin South-Central 155
Dublin South-West 173
Dublin West 76
Dún Laoghaire 121
Galway East 119
Galway West 141
Kerry 135
Kildare North 114
Kildare South 71
Laois-Offaly 115
Limerick City 68
Limerick County 73
Longford–Westmeath 109
Louth 129
Mayo 160
Meath East 129
Meath West 55
Roscommon–Galway 89
Sligo–Leitrim 122
Tipperary 193
Waterford 144
Wexford 171
Wicklow 208
Grand Total 4891
