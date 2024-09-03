171 young people in Wexford send open postcard to Wexford TD’s

An open postcard calling on Wexford TDs to support investment in young people in Budget 2025 has been signed by 171 people from Wexford.

Kathryn Walsh, Director of policy and advocacy at the National Youth Council of Ireland spoke to South East Radio News and outlined where some of the funding would be allocated

POSTCARD:

Dear Minister James Browne, Deputy Brendan Howlin, Deputy Paul Kehoe, Deputy Verona Murphy, and Deputy Johnny Mythen,

We’re your constituents, and we’ve signed this postcard to ask you to take a stand for young people in Wexford and beyond. We are lucky to have a growing youth population. By 2025 there will be over 1 million under-25s in Ireland, but they need meaningful support.

Please take whatever action that you can to make sure young people are supported in Budget 2025 with an investment of an additional €15 million in youth work. Your representation could make all the difference.

Sincerely, your constituents

AE Walsh Ailish Byrne Áine Flood Alexis Bernstorff Andrew Sheppard Angela Boushel Ann Connick Ann Doyle Ann Fitzhenry Ann Hannon Anna Stamp Anne P Shore Anne Ryan Anne Walsh Annette O’Neill Aodhnait Donnelly Barbara Morrell Beatrice Mc Hugh Breda Chaplin Brenda Fox Brendan Ellis Brid Carroll Brid O’Farrell Bróna Ní Chionnfhaolaidh Caitríona Noviello Carmel Healy Carmel Mernagh Carmel O’Neill Caroline Boggan Catherine O Rourke Catherine Wallace Cathy Brennan Catriona Dixon Celine Yarr Chris Robinson Ciara Bourke Ciara Curran Clare Kelly Colleen Bellward Cynthia Bolger Dawn Daly Debbie O Rourke Denis Carton Diane O’Neill Dick Donaghue Domhnall O Donnchadha Donnacha O’Ceallaigh Doreen Fitzmaurice Eamon Mc Carthy Edel Crawford Eileen Ormonde Elle Browne Emily Warren Emily Williamson Eoin Reynolds Eveanna Mc Donald Fintan Duggan Fiona Dee Fiona O’Connor Frances White Frank Kelly Freda Quinn Geevee Sax George Cook Ger Davin Gerard Flood Gretchen Stafford Hannelore Harms Helen Duggan Helen Noctor Ingrid O’Brien J M Bernadette Keenan Jackie Lee Jackie Mc Loughlin Jacqui Whelan Jenna Rossiter Jenny Holloway Jenny Newport Jill Jordan Joan Browne Joe Kane John Carroll John Morris Josephine Broaders Judith Robinson Karen Mc Donald Karen Sills Katie Kelly Kaz Loughlin Kevin Finnegan Lea Bonheim Liam Keeffe Liana Hennessy Linda Lodden Lisa Murphy ‘Ryan’ Lisa Underwood Liz Flood Lou Chappell Lucy Medlycott Madge Mac Neill Maggie Harding Mandi Tighe Margaret Carroll O’Donnell Margaret Quinn Maria Cadwell Maria Colfer Marian O’Leary Marianne Rogan Martin Boland Martin Smith Mary Furness Mary Hall Mary Leacy Mary Mc Cormack Mary Mythen Mary O’Dwyer Mary O’Keeffe Archer Maura Lynch May Keegan May Sheehan Melissa Miller Michelle Graham Mir Hasibullah Zia Monica Carroll Monica Shone Nadine O Brien Niall Antoni Niamh Rooney Nicola Norris Nicola Toughey Nora Furlong Nora Mageean Lacey Odeile Bolger Oliver Cahill Pam Sheeran Sheeran Pamela Berry Pat Pickering Patricia Kelly Patricia Kerins Patricia Power Paul Devereux Paul Doran Peter Ryan Phil Mc Grath Pilar Loring Rachel Devereux Rían Browne Rita Sinnott Rory O’Neill Sandra Allen Sandra Fitzpatrick Sarah Allen Sarah Ó Fearghail Sarah. Greene Sarmel Callan Seamus Mooney Sharon Affene Sharon Grace Skye Kane Kavanagh Suzanne Burns Sylvia Row Teresa Barnewell Teresa Ellis Tina Kinsella Tony Lawton Tricia Fenech Fabri Trish Barrett Trish Tobin Veronica Leacy Vicky Pullen Wayne Murphy

TOTAL FINAL SIGNATURES: 4891

Constituency breakdown:

Constituency Signatures Carlow–Kilkenny 154 Cavan–Monaghan 141 Clare 123 Cork East 88 Cork North-Central 86 Cork North-West 53 Cork South-Central 129 Cork South-West 143 Donegal 171 Dublin Bay North 176 Dublin Bay South 73 Dublin Central 178 Dublin Fingal 268 Dublin Mid-West 46 Dublin North-West 89 Dublin Rathdown 103 Dublin South-Central 155 Dublin South-West 173 Dublin West 76 Dún Laoghaire 121 Galway East 119 Galway West 141 Kerry 135 Kildare North 114 Kildare South 71 Laois-Offaly 115 Limerick City 68 Limerick County 73 Longford–Westmeath 109 Louth 129 Mayo 160 Meath East 129 Meath West 55 Roscommon–Galway 89 Sligo–Leitrim 122 Tipperary 193 Waterford 144 Wexford 171 Wicklow 208 Grand Total 4891

