171 young people in Wexford send open postcard to Wexford TD’s

An open postcard calling on Wexford TDs to support investment in young people in Budget 2025 has been signed by 171 people from Wexford.
Kathryn Walsh, Director of policy and advocacy at the National Youth Council of Ireland spoke to South East Radio News and outlined where some of the funding would be allocated
POSTCARD:
Dear Minister James Browne, Deputy Brendan Howlin, Deputy Paul Kehoe, Deputy Verona Murphy, and Deputy Johnny Mythen,
We’re your constituents, and we’ve signed this postcard to ask you to take a stand for young people in Wexford and beyond. We are lucky to have a growing youth population. By 2025 there will be over 1 million under-25s in Ireland, but they need meaningful support.
Please take whatever action that you can to make sure young people are supported in Budget 2025 with an investment of an additional €15 million in youth work. Your representation could make all the difference.
Sincerely, your constituents
|AE Walsh
|Ailish Byrne
|Áine Flood
|Alexis Bernstorff
|Andrew Sheppard
|Angela Boushel
|Ann Connick
|Ann Doyle
|Ann Fitzhenry
|Ann Hannon
|Anna Stamp
|Anne P Shore
|Anne Ryan
|Anne Walsh
|Annette O’Neill
|Aodhnait Donnelly
|Barbara Morrell
|Beatrice Mc Hugh
|Breda Chaplin
|Brenda Fox
|Brendan Ellis
|Brid Carroll
|Brid O’Farrell
|Bróna Ní Chionnfhaolaidh
|Caitríona Noviello
|Carmel Healy
|Carmel Mernagh
|Carmel O’Neill
|Caroline Boggan
|Catherine O Rourke
|Catherine Wallace
|Cathy Brennan
|Catriona Dixon
|Celine Yarr
|Chris Robinson
|Ciara Bourke
|Ciara Curran
|Clare Kelly
|Colleen Bellward
|Cynthia Bolger
|Dawn Daly
|Debbie O Rourke
|Denis Carton
|Diane O’Neill
|Dick Donaghue
|Domhnall O Donnchadha
|Donnacha O’Ceallaigh
|Doreen Fitzmaurice
|Eamon Mc Carthy
|Edel Crawford
|Eileen Ormonde
|Elle Browne
|Emily Warren
|Emily Williamson
|Eoin Reynolds
|Eveanna Mc Donald
|Fintan Duggan
|Fiona Dee
|Fiona O’Connor
|Frances White
|Frank Kelly
|Freda Quinn
|Geevee Sax
|George Cook
|Ger Davin
|Gerard Flood
|Gretchen Stafford
|Hannelore Harms
|Helen Duggan
|Helen Noctor
|Ingrid O’Brien
|J M Bernadette Keenan
|Jackie Lee
|Jackie Mc Loughlin
|Jacqui Whelan
|Jenna Rossiter
|Jenny Holloway
|Jenny Newport
|Jill Jordan
|Joan Browne
|Joe Kane
|John Carroll
|John Morris
|Josephine Broaders
|Judith Robinson
|Karen Mc Donald
|Karen Sills
|Katie Kelly
|Kaz Loughlin
|Kevin Finnegan
|Lea Bonheim
|Liam Keeffe
|Liana Hennessy
|Linda Lodden
|Lisa Murphy ‘Ryan’
|Lisa Underwood
|Liz Flood
|Lou Chappell
|Lucy Medlycott
|Madge Mac Neill
|Maggie Harding
|Mandi Tighe
|Margaret Carroll O’Donnell
|Margaret Quinn
|Maria Cadwell
|Maria Colfer
|Marian O’Leary
|Marianne Rogan
|Martin Boland
|Martin Smith
|Mary Furness
|Mary Hall
|Mary Leacy
|Mary Mc Cormack
|Mary Mythen
|Mary O’Dwyer
|Mary O’Keeffe Archer
|Maura Lynch
|May Keegan
|May Sheehan
|Melissa Miller
|Michelle Graham
|Mir Hasibullah Zia
|Monica Carroll
|Monica Shone
|Nadine O Brien
|Niall Antoni
|Niamh Rooney
|Nicola Norris
|Nicola Toughey
|Nora Furlong
|Nora Mageean Lacey
|Odeile Bolger
|Oliver Cahill
|Pam Sheeran Sheeran
|Pamela Berry
|Pat Pickering
|Patricia Kelly
|Patricia Kerins
|Patricia Power
|Paul Devereux
|Paul Doran
|Peter Ryan
|Phil Mc Grath
|Pilar Loring
|Rachel Devereux
|Rían Browne
|Rita Sinnott
|Rory O’Neill
|Sandra Allen
|Sandra Fitzpatrick
|Sarah Allen
|Sarah Ó Fearghail
|Sarah. Greene
|Sarmel Callan
|Seamus Mooney
|Sharon Affene
|Sharon Grace
|Skye Kane Kavanagh
|Suzanne Burns
|Sylvia Row
|Teresa Barnewell
|Teresa Ellis
|Tina Kinsella
|Tony Lawton
|Tricia Fenech Fabri
|Trish Barrett
|Trish Tobin
|Veronica Leacy
|Vicky Pullen
|Wayne Murphy
TOTAL FINAL SIGNATURES: 4891
Constituency breakdown:
|Constituency
|Signatures
|Carlow–Kilkenny
|154
|Cavan–Monaghan
|141
|Clare
|123
|Cork East
|88
|Cork North-Central
|86
|Cork North-West
|53
|Cork South-Central
|129
|Cork South-West
|143
|Donegal
|171
|Dublin Bay North
|176
|Dublin Bay South
|73
|Dublin Central
|178
|Dublin Fingal
|268
|Dublin Mid-West
|46
|Dublin North-West
|89
|Dublin Rathdown
|103
|Dublin South-Central
|155
|Dublin South-West
|173
|Dublin West
|76
|Dún Laoghaire
|121
|Galway East
|119
|Galway West
|141
|Kerry
|135
|Kildare North
|114
|Kildare South
|71
|Laois-Offaly
|115
|Limerick City
|68
|Limerick County
|73
|Longford–Westmeath
|109
|Louth
|129
|Mayo
|160
|Meath East
|129
|Meath West
|55
|Roscommon–Galway
|89
|Sligo–Leitrim
|122
|Tipperary
|193
|Waterford
|144
|Wexford
|171
|Wicklow
|208
|Grand Total
|4891