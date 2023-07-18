Reaction to Wexford Senior Hurling announcement that Darragh Egan will not be kept on as manager

Following yesterdays announcement from Wexford GAA that Darragh Egan will not be kept on as Wexford Senior Hurling manager, County Board representative and Chair of Our Ladys Island GAA, Ger Carthy has reacted to the news when speaking to Alan on Morning Mix today.

Mr. Carthy stated that he welcomes the decision:

“I welcome that decision, I think it’s the right decision for Wexford and the senior hurlers going forward. We’ve talked about this for a while and the results and performances weren’t good enough for a proud hurling County.”

Moving forward Mr. Carthy outlined what he wants for the team:

“I want the best management system and manager for the Wexford Senior Hurling team. And I want the appropriate investment and structures put in place similar to any of the top four counties in the couintry that we can progress these young and talented players that we have.”