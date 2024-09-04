Enniscorthy make-up artist addresses worrying skincare trends amongst tweens

A growing online trend has seen children and young teens adopting elaborate skincare routines which could cause long term damage to their skin.

‘Skinfluencers’ who are sharing their skincare routines on TikTok and Instagram have encouraged youngsters to adopt these complex routines.

Anti-ageing products like: retinol, active vitamin C and glycolic acid have shot up in popularity among pre-teens and experts say when they’re introduced too early, it could damage the skin barrier beyond repair.

Celebrity and TV make-up artist from Enniscorthy, Jade Mullett, spoke to South East Radio News and she is concerned that the trend could negatively impact immature skin. She outlined some of the reasons why young skin should not be exposed to strong active ingredients:

“Children’s skin is much thinner and more sensitive than adult skin. So it would make it more prone to irritation, dryness and peeling when it is exposed to any kind of active ingredients, especially retinol. The same would go for vitamin C as it’s a powerful antioxidant and it’s designed for brightening and anti-aging properties.”

Jade believes that there are some positives to the latest trend:

“I completely understand why kids are so excited about skincare these days and with so much influence from social media and beauty trends, it is easy to see why they want to try the latest products and routines.

I genuinely do appreciate that enthusiasm and I think it’s great that they are interested in taking care of their skin. However, young skin does not need all those harsh ingredients.”

When asked what kind of routine young people should be adopting, Jade advised a very simple and straightforward, three step routine:

“Children’s skin regenerates quickly, their collagen levels are very high. A simple routine of just cleansing your face, moisturizing and SPF is more than enough to keep the skin healthy without risking irritation and long-term damage from all of these active ingredients.”

One of the issues with the ‘Skinfluncer’ fad is that skincare is not a ‘one size fits all’ situation. Jade says a dermatologist will need to be consulted if skin issues do arise as skin matures.

“Dermatologists would be the best to decide if you’re suitable to be using any kind of active ingredients. Usually any kind of skin issues wont arise until you are in your later teens or early 20s and that is the only time that people should even think about introducing any kind of active ingredients – But again, that would be under specialist advice.”

Related