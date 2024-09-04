New Ross native Linda Kelly helps secure Ireland’s first gold medal at the Paralympic games in Paris

Ireland have secured their first gold medal of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Katie-George Dunlevy and her pilot Linda Kelly who is from New Ross claimed glory in the Women’s B Individual Time Trial.

The pair were second through the first five km time check but took over the race after that, leading by 40 seconds at the half-way mark.

They then extended that advantage to 46 seconds with seven km to go and they won with 1 minute and 23 seconds to spare.

They completed the course in 38.16.58.

Great Britain’s Sophie Unwin was next best in 39.40.18.

This is Ireland’s first gold medal of the games and our fifth overall.

Related