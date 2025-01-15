Family Carers in Wexford hopeful for the abolition of the carers means test

Catherine Cox from Family Carers Ireland has welcomed the potential abolition of the means test for the Carers’ Allowance, a development long advocated by the group.

The means test has often been a barrier for many carers, with less than 100,000 out of 500,000 carers qualifying for the allowance due to household income restrictions. Apart from much needed financial support, perhaps more importantly it will be recognition the invaluable work they do.

While Ms. Cox is hopeful that the abolition will be part of the government’s agenda, she stressed that it is just one part of the broader issue. Carers also need fair payments that reflect the work they do, with Ms. Cox suggesting that a payment in line with the average wage, such as the €350 per week paid to those on Jobseeker’s Allowance, would be more appropriate.

Beyond financial support, Ms. Cox called for additional measures to improve the lives of family carers. These include ensuring access to regular and appropriate respite, implementing a statutory home care scheme to provide quality and affordable care, and addressing the long-term care needs of dependents. Many carers in Wexford and across the country are also struggling with the lack of appropriate residential care options for their children or dependents, creating a fear of what will happen when they are no longer able to provide care themselves.

In addition, Ms Cox speaking earlier on Morning Mix addressed the need for improved access to therapies and education for children with special needs, as many are still waiting for critical services like physiotherapy and speech therapy.

Catherine Cox has called on local and national government representatives, including those in Wexford, to prioritise family carers and push for these much-needed changes.

For family carers in Wexford, the news of the potential abolition of the means test brings hope. The change could not only provide much-needed financial relief but also help improve recognition of the vital contributions carers make to society.

