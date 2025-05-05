Valuable shipwreck in sand bank off South Wexford coast

The remains of a shipwrecked vessel from the eighteenth century may have been located off the South Wexford coast

The British Merchant ship the Recovery was on route from London to Dublin in 1787 with valuable Italian marble statues and other treasures when it hit a storm with the loss of its captain and six crew members off Carnsore Point

The valuable items contained in the cargo were destined to adorn the newly built Custom House in Dublin and the home in County Wicklow of the one of the founders of the Bank of Ireland John La Touche

The dive team of five was led by local maritime researcher Edmond O’Byrne from Kilmore Quay

He says the wreck is submerged in a sand bank about half a mile off the coast and there are no plans to explore the sunken vessel and its possible treasure trove unless the sand bank moves and exposes more of the thirty metre long sunken ship

