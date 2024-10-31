FDYS opening their doors to the public today, following “very sad recent events” in Wexford

The Ferns Diocesan Youth Service of Wexford are opening their doors to the public today (Thursday), following what they describe as “very sad recent events” in the county.

The FDYS cloister in Francis Street is opening at 1pm today not just for its youth members, but for the general public to visit, have a cup of tea, and chat.

While they say it’s not a counselling service, they do describe it as a “safe space” for any person to come and chat to a friendly face.

FDYS Chief Executive Kieran Donohoe is inviting anyone that’s interested, to come along:

” There’s lots going on in the county at the moment, some of it is very worrying for young people. Young minds need the opportunity to process, figure out, to question and this afternoon, we are opening our doors for anyone, not just our usual members, for anyone to come in and talk to the youth workers. It’s a listening ear, an FDYS smiley face, somewhere we can just question and process all that’s going on in the county at the minute.”

