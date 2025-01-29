Ferns Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes are Seeking Helpers and Pilgrims for 2025 Journey

The Ferns Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes is calling for additional helpers to assist with the transport and care of Diocesan invalids during their journey to Lourdes in May 2025 (20th to 25th May).

The Pilgrimage is a meaningful event that provides spiritual and physical support to those with special needs, and the Diocesan team is seeking dedicated volunteers to join their existing helpers.

Who Can Help?

Helpers are needed in a variety of roles including:

General Helpers

Nurses

Healthcare Workers

Stewards

If you’re interested in lending a hand or know someone who might be, please contact Ms. Aine Roche, Secretary of Ferns Diocesan Hospitalite, at 087 9767623 for more information.

Information Evenings

If you want to learn more about what’s involved in becoming a helper for the pilgrimage, you’re invited to attend one of the following information evenings taking place in February at various locations throughout the Diocese:

Monday, 10th Feb – Horse & Hound, Ballinaboola, New Ross at 7:30 PM

– Horse & Hound, Ballinaboola, New Ross at 7:30 PM Tuesday, 11th Feb – Whites Hotel, Wexford at 7:30 PM

– Whites Hotel, Wexford at 7:30 PM Wednesday, 12th Feb – The Reach Centre, Bellfield, Enniscorthy at 7:30 PM

– The Reach Centre, Bellfield, Enniscorthy at 7:30 PM Monday, 17th Feb – Gorey Pastoral Centre, Gorey at 7:30 PM

These meetings will provide valuable insight into the role of helpers, and you can ask any questions you may have about assisting Diocesan invalids on their pilgrimage to Lourdes.

Join the Pilgrimage

To travel as part of the Invalid Section of the Ferns Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes, applications are now open. You can obtain application forms from your local Parish Office or contact Ms. Aine Roche, Secretary of Ferns Hospitalite, at 087 9767623.

General Pilgrimage Booking Information

For those wishing to book a place on the general pilgrimage (20th to 25th May 2025), please contact Ms. Noleen Dowling at Marian Pilgrimages on 01 8788159.

Related