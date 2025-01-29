Tackling Dog Fouling in Wexford

Last year only 37 dog fouling fines were issued nationwide, with Cork County Council serving 11 of them. However, Wexford saw no such fines. Cllr. Leonard Kelly has now called on Wexford County Council officials to engage with their counterparts in Cork to understand how they have been successful in issuing fines and tackling this issue.

Speaking to South East Radio News Cllr. Kelly explained that issuing fines for dog fouling is a complex process due to the way legislation is structured. Similar to other littering offences, a fine for dog fouling can only be handed out under specific conditions:

The dog’s owner must be witnessed at the moment of fouling.

The owner must be identified by the witness.

The witness must testify that the owner left without picking up after their dog.

This makes it difficult for wardens to issue fines, even if they are present at the scene, as they cannot always gather the necessary evidence for a conviction.

While enforcement is a crucial part of addressing dog fouling, Cllr. Kelly believes that a broader approach is needed to effectively tackle the issue. He stressed the importance of raising awareness and changing public behavior alongside enforcing fines.

Cllr. Kelly expressed his willingness to collaborate with local youth groups, the general public, and anyone interested in creating innovative campaigns to highlight the problem of dog fouling in Wexford. By educating dog owners and encouraging responsible behavior, he hopes to reduce instances of dog fouling across the county.

Cllr. Kelly acknowledged that the majority of dog owners are responsible and take the necessary steps to clean up after their pets. However, it is the small number of irresponsible owners who need to be addressed through both enforcement measures and public behavior change campaigns.

The aim is not only to enforce fines where necessary but also to foster a culture of responsibility and care among dog owners in Wexford. Cllr. Kelly remains committed to working with the community to find solutions that keep our public spaces clean and enjoyable for everyone.