Two young males discovered in a shipping container in Rosslare have been placed in the care of Tusla.

An Garda Síochána continues to investigate following the discovery of nine people in a shipping container at Rosslare Europort on Monday morning, 27th January.

Six adult males have been refused leave to land in accordance with immigration legislation.

One adult male has claimed international protection and will now be processed by the International Protection Office (IPO).

Two males are believed to be minors and are now in the care of Tusla.

Gardaí attached to Wexford Garda Station, supported by the Garda National Immigration Bureau, are investigating all of the circumstances of this incident.

Anyone with any information in relation to this discovery is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station 053-9165200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

