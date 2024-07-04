Ferns Residents in arms over Boil Water Notice

Residents in Ferns are extremely angry that the Boil Water Notice there is entering into it’s 7th Day.

There have been no updates from Irish Water or Wexford County Council in this matter since it emerged that Cryptosporidium was detected in the water supply.

Water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing food that’s not being cooked should be boiled and cooled first.

Speaking to South East Radio News Councillor Jackser Owens said people don’t know what’s happening and are very concerned

South East Radio news has contacted Irish Water for a statement and we are awaiting response.

