Epidemic of theft in Wexford

The theft of expensive GPS equipment from farm machinery such as tractors, has been highlighted once again by the Irish Farmers Journal.

The theft of these Satellite Navigation systems, which in some cases can cost upto €5000, is now turning into an epidemic.

That’s according to Peter Thomas Keaveny journalist with the Irish Farmers Journal, who said this is “not just a national issue but in the UK and Europe as well”

Mr Keavney said they are aware of farms in Wexford that were broken into with upto a quarter million Euro’s worth of goods stolen

He is asking Farmers to remain vigilant at all times

