Fethard RNLI mark over 25 years’ service of retiring Doctor

Volunteer lifeboat crew and management at Fethard RNLI gathered last week to pay tribute and mark the retirement of Dr. John Cox from his role as volunteer Lifeboat Medical Advisor.

Doctor Cox took up the role of medical advisor in 1996 when Fethard station reopened, looking after our volunteers and their regular medical certifications. His service to Fethard was preceded by many years of service to Dun Laoghaire RNLI station.

Owen Medland, Area Lifesaving Manager for the southeast presented Dr. John with a framed print of Fethard’s D-Class Noamh Dubhan on a chart of Ballyteige Bay, Fethard’s operational area. Owen acknowledged his voluntary commitment to the cause of saving lives at sea and his career long commitment to the RNLI. He wished the doctor well for the future. In response to his presentation, Dr. Cox stated, ‘while Fethard has done a lot for the Lifeboat by providing crews to man our D-Class lifeboat, the Lifeboat has done a lot for our community, not just in the high-profile activities of saving lives at sea but also is providing somewhere where people feel they belong and most of all that they feel they are doing something special and are appreciated.’ He went on to say, ‘The picture of the Naomh Dubhan with the chart of Ballyteige Bay in the background is quite beautiful and will hang in our hallway for visitors to see for years to come. I wish you all continued success and now that I do not have to go to work, I will try to take you up on your kind invitation to pop into the station for a cup of tea and a chat some evening.’