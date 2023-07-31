Irish Heart Foundation supports Wexford youth groups call to ban disposable vapes

Wexford youth group, Comhairle na nÓg, has met with Wexford County Council to call for a series of recommendations to combat youth vaping – one of the recommendations being a complete ban on the sale of disposable vapes.

According to research from The Irish Heart Foundation, two-thirds of the Irish Public support an all out ban on the sale of disposable vapes. The research also found that 6 out of 10 young people would also like to see these types of vapes removed from shelves.

Mark Murphy advocacy manager from the IHF told South East Radio that the reasons that an all out ban on these types of vapes is so important because vaping is acting as a gateway for young people to smoke real cigarettes – which still accounts for 4500 deaths a year in Ireland.