Final Call for Wexford Primary Schools to Join Healthy Heroes Initiative

Healthy Heroes, backed by the Irish Bread Bakers Association (IBBA), is making a final appeal to Wexford primary schools to sign up for the 2024/2025 educational program.

Now in its eleventh year, Healthy Heroes was developed by teachers, nutritionists, and behavioral experts and is one of Ireland’s top lunchtime initiatives, having reached over 300,000 children so far.

This year, four participating schools will receive a bursary for their outstanding contributions to the program.

The initiative focuses on promoting fun and healthy eating habits while helping students develop essential skills like leadership, communication, and teamwork. Healthy Heroes empowers students to make informed and healthy food choices, which can lead to better nutritional habits in the long run.

Shauna McCarthy, who manages the Healthy Heroes program for the IBBA, stated, “For over a decade, Healthy Heroes has significantly fostered positive nutritional attitudes in schools across the country. We show children that healthy eating can be enjoyable while also teaching them vital skills like teamwork and leadership, which are crucial for shaping their future attitudes towards nutrition. We look forward to expanding the positive impacts of Healthy Heroes in schools nationwide.”

For more details on how Wexford primary schools can participate in the Healthy Heroes program, visit www.healthyheroes.ie or email healthyheroes@realnation.ie.

