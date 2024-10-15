Back to News

School warden issue at St Aidans to be reviewed

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

The ongoing issue over the lack of a school warden at St Aidans National School in Enniscorthy is to be reviewed

Councillor Aidan Brown has confirmed that the Chief Executive of Wexford County Council has agreed to look at the situation once more

There has been significant concern from Cllr Browne and Independent Councillor Jackser Owens regarding the pedestrian crossing at St. Aidan’s School

Whilst over €300,000 was spent on improvements, the removal of traffic lights has led to increased congestion and safety risks, with children now crossing the road without proper traffic control.

Cllr Brown is hopeful for a resolution soon

