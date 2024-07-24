Fine Gael selects Brian Brennan to contest Wicklow-Wexford constituency in General Election

Businessman Brian Brennan has been selected by Fine Gael to represent the party in the Dublin Wicklow-Wexford constituency in the General Election.

Party members selected Brian Brennan in a convention held in the Ashtown Park Hotel, Gorey, which was chaired by Deputy John Paul Phelan.

Mr Brennan is the first candidate selected for the new three seater Dáil constituency.

Fine Gael have now chosen 21 General Election candidates in thirteen constituencies.

Brian Brennan said, “I am deeply honoured to be selected as a candidate for the new Wexford-Wicklow constituency. Living in Gorey and having spent most of my working life in Arklow, I bring a wealth of experience and dedication to this role.

“Throughout my career, I have run our family pub and restaurant, The 64, in Gorey, and spent nearly 20 years in Arklow as the owner of the Arklow Bay Hotel, operating the Brennan Hotel Group and employing over 600 people.

“My deep involvement in the community extends to close associations with GAA, Soccer, and Rugby clubs in both Wicklow and North Wexford, including sponsoring the Wicklow Senior Football and Hurling teams.

“In the aftermath of the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, I travelled to Sri Lanka, raising over two million euros to build six orphanages and a training college, which continue to operate to this day. Currently, I have business involvements in Sri Lanka and run a hospitality consultancy in Ireland.

“I am passionate about representing this new constituency in Dáil Éireann, giving North Wexford and South Wicklow a much-needed voice. Since 2020, Gorey has had no representative in Dáil Éireann, and Arklow has never had a TD in the history of the state. I aim to change that.

“My focus will be on key issues such as housing, tourism, employment, infrastructure, policing, and agriculture, working closely with local representatives and national agencies. I feel there is huge positivity following Simon Harris’s appointment, and I hope to build on this momentum and secure a historic seat in the next general election.”

