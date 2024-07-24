Kilmuckridge community raise cancer awareness through planting of sunflowers

The community in Kilmuckridge have planted a whole field of sunflowers, to raise awareness for cancer survivors and give a symbol of hope to people.

They are also raising vital funds for the cancer homecare nurses.

The public will be invited to come to the field and pick their own sunflowers, and to give a donation for the nurses.

Cllr Mary Farrell gave the details to South East Radio listeners, saying:

“The whole purpose of this is that the sunflower fields, when they come into bloom, have a pick and donate system set up so people can come, pick a sunflower, and donate. They can donate either on the site, where we have a QR code on an honesty box, or use a card tap facility. The purpose is not only to create awareness for these amazing nurses but also to serve as a symbol of hope for people who have survived cancer and have come through.”

