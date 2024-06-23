First chairman of new Wexford County Council elected

The new chairman of Wexford County Council is a Boolavogue man

He is Pip Breen a member of the Kilmuckridge Municipal District Council

The Fianna Fail member received 1,431 first preference votes in his area

On his election Pip Breen said it was an honour for himself, his family and community

He said he understands it may not be always easy to chair a meeting of thirty four members of the council but he said he will be as fair as possible to all members

Ger Carthy Independent member from the Rosslare Municipal District was elected vice chairman for the coming year

