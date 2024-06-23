Wexford GAA to hold meeting after exit of county from All Ireland hurling championships

Wexford lost out to Clare in the All Ireland Hurling Quarter Final in Thurles on Saturday

The final score was 2-28 to 1-19 and the result means the exit of Wexford from the senior hurling championship for this year

Speaking after the game chairman of Wexford GAA Micheal Martin said it’s now back to the drawing board

He has called a meeting on Tuesday night of all club chairpersons, Coiste na nOg chairpersons to discuss what can be done better.

Micheal Martin said the meeting will deal with clubs and schools and he hoped they will leave with a shared vision for where Wexford GAA is going

