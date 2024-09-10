Full flow ensures Fleadh a success 

Providing a reliable water supply for Co. Wexford continues to be a top priority for Uisce Éireann with the recent completion of the Mayglass Water Supply Project in south Wexford. The new watermain will increase water supply capacity, reduce the risk of interruption to water supply and facilitate growth and development to the area.

The watermain is very welcomed, especially as works were completed ahead of the busy Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann festival.

Delivered through Uisce Éireann’s national Growth and Development programme, works involved the installation of over 3.5km of water mains which will take raw water from two boreholes; located near St Fintan’s Church and at Mulrankin, to the existing Mayglass Water Treatment Plant for treatment. These works will alleviate current supply challenges and enable continued growth of the region.

Programme Manager at Uisce Éireann, Lisa Cogan said: “This is a vital piece of infrastructure for the locality and we are delighted to have completed this project for the people of Wexford. We would like to thank the local community for their support and co-operation as we carried out this essential work. South Wexford can look forward to a more resilient, reliable water supply that will benefit the local community for decades to come.

Lisa added: “This crucial investment reflects Uisce Éireann’s ongoing commitment to water services infrastructure throughout Wexford.”

Reflecting on the importance of the works, Fionnuala Callery, Acting Senior Engineer Water Services with Wexford County Council, said: “The installation of these new pipes in Wexford will provide a more resilient and reliable water supply for the area, and will have a positive impact and significantly benefit the daily lives of our local community.

Fionnuala recognised the “huge effort in getting this project delivered ahead of the Fleadh Cheoil. This new infrastructure ensures we were able to cope with the extra demands on the network during the festival, which attracted an estimated 650,000 people to Wexford this year, but will also ensure the resilience of the water supply in all seasons for South Wexford into the future.”

Coffey Construction Ltd, working on behalf of Uisce Éireann, delivered the works.

The completion of this project marks another major milestone in Uisce Éireann’s work to upgrade and improve the water network across the country, prioritising investment where it is needed most and enabling these communities to thrive.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment. To find out more visit www.water.ie.

Related