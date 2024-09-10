Tesco Stronger Starts Food is Back Providing Free Fresh Food Packs to Eight Wexford Schools   

As children across the country return to primary school after the summer holidays, Tesco Ireland’s ‘Stronger Starts Food’ is back and ready to lend a helping hand.

Earlier this year, Tesco Ireland doubled the reach of Stronger Starts Food programme and now provides weekly free fresh food packs to 240 DEIS primary schools and 5,400 children throughout Ireland, including eight schools in Wexford. Each food pack contains a mix of seasonal fruit and vegetables including products like fresh apples, onions, potatoes, and carrots and is delivered to those who need it.

Rosemary Garth, Communications Director at Tesco Ireland said: “With Stronger Starts Food, our aim is to help make a positive change within our communities. Every child deserves the chance to thrive and have access to fresh, nutritious food. With children returning to primary schools, we’re delighted to now be back providing free, fresh food packs to 240 DEIS primary schools and 5,400 children throughout Ireland, helping children and their families to make and create meals at home.”

Tesco Ireland’s Stronger Starts Food has grown rapidly in recent years. It began as a pilot programme in 2021, providing food parcels to children in 40 DEIS schools. Key Irish food producers, and longstanding Tesco supplier partners Country Crest, Keelings and Dole are also a vital link in the chain to ensure these families get the support they need.

