Fund to tackle vacancy and dereliction in Rural Ireland to benefit New Ross

Minister Humphreys announces new

€13 million Fund to tackle vacancy and dereliction in Rural Ireland

Major initiative will see dozens of old buildings transformed into multi-purpose community facilities

Local Authorities to be provided with €500,000 in funding to purchase up to three properties each for re-development

Minister Humphreys: “This is about tackling vacancy and dereliction in our rural towns and villages”

2023 calendar of capital investment schemes also published today

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today announced a new €13 million Fund designed to tackle vacancy and dereliction in Rural Ireland.

Under the initiative, each local authority can apply for funding of up to €500,000, which they can use to purchase up to three properties to re-develop into multi-purpose community facilities.

The funding, under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, is designed to make our towns and villages more attractive places in which to live, visit, invest and raise a family.

Funding previously announced under the scheme saw old banks, court houses, garda stations and FCA halls all purchased and re-purposed for 21st century use.

In opening the call for applications today, Minister Humphreys encouraged councils to work with communities in pinpointing buildings that are suffering from vacancy and dereliction.