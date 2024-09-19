Fundraiser box stolen from charity shop in Wexford Town

A fundraising box has been taken from outside a charity shop in Wexford Town.

The Wexford charity shop has recently announced its closure due to rising costs, today announced another blow.

Cheap and Cheerful on Barrack Street took to social media this afternoon to ask for the box to be returned.

The Blue Bear Benny’s Fundraiser box was taken from outside the shop. The purpose of the box is to raise funds for a mobility van that is wheelchair friendly for a young boy with down syndrome called Ben.

The box has stickers that are specifically for the fundraiser and were being used to collect recyclable cans and bottles to raise funds for Ben’s care.

Cheap and Cheerful who support Wexford People Helping People, are asking for the box to be returned.

The shop is due to close as soon as all stock has been sold, they are running an everything must go sale until they wrap up.

In a statement last week they said:

“We have made the difficult decision to close our thrift shop and our bike shop – we will be moving to online sales for bikes for the moment and we will be restructuring the business in a new way to be more cost effective so we can still provide support to charitable causes.”

