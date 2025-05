Wexford’s Housing Minister James Browne is determined to press ahead with the appointment of a Tsar at the new Housing Activation Office, according to the Sunday Independent, despite widespread criticism.

Head of the Land Development Agency, John Coleman – who’s on a salary of 200 thousand – is among those now being considered for the role.

However Sinn Féin’s Housing Spokesperson, Eoin Ó Broin says the minister needs to drop the idea altogether:

Related