Green light for development at Avalon House & Ballycogley House

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has confirmed how Government investment is supporting the development of two properties to cater for people with disabilities.

In a statement the Minister said:

“I am glad to confirm Government approval of capital funding for disability capital projects nationwide. It marks the green light for further development of a County Wexford community care project . The HSE purchased both Avalon House and Ballycogley House to develop houses to cater for people with disabilities. I will continue to work with my Government colleagues to ensure that this property’s budget is prioritised. I want to see the project to discussed at the next meeting of the HSE’s National Property and Capital Steering committee later this quarter. Last week, planning permission was granted for change of use development works to take place at Ballycogley House.

“My Government colleagues and I are delivering increased investment in disability capital projects. Among these projects, these two properties will form part of efforts under the HSE’s De-congregation Programme. These two properties are important. They prove the Government’s commitment to provide community-based living for people with disabilities.

“Following the Government approval, the two properties are scheduled for phased delivery this year. I intend to do everything I can to keep that process moving swiftly over the coming months.”

Related