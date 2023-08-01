Garda witness appeal following incident in Belvedere Grove, Wexford Town

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a public order incident in Wexford town yesterday evening, Monday 31st July 2023.

Gardaí received a report of an altercation between a number of men in the Belvedere Grove Estate. Gardaí attached to Wexford Town and the Regional Support Unit attended the scene.

A man (30s) was arrested at the scene and has since been charged. He appeared at Waterford District Court this morning, Tuesday 1st August 2023.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any individuals who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the Belvedere Grove area of Wexford between 5:00pm and 6:00pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.