Bishop Ger asks Diocese of Ferns to pray for better weather following the wettest July on record

Last month is set to be named the wettest July on record in Ireland.

Met Eireann has released provisional rainfall data for the past few weeks.

This year, July had four times more rainfall recorded than the same month last year, and twice as much as 2021.

The previous wettest July on record was 2009, which was not far behind 2023 in terms of long term average rainfall.

Twelve stations had their wettest July on record – with a station in Dublin breaking an 82 year old record.

Prayer for better weather for Farmers

In light of the recent weather, Bishop Gerard Nash has expressed his support and compassion for those in the farming community who are experiencing difficulties because of the recent spell of poor weather.

He asks everyone in the Diocese of Ferns to join with him in praying for favorable weather and also in praying for all whose work or livelihoods depend on the weather conditions.

“God our loving Father, we know that you care deeply for us. We ask you to bless us with the good weather we so badly need at this time.

Bless the work and efforts of all your people so that their endeavors may produce the results they need. Grant success to the work of our hands.

We make this prayer through Christ our Lord, Amen.”