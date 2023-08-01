Rosslare Councillor pays tribute to two teenage girls killed in crash on way to their Debs

The teenage victims of last night’s crash in Monaghan were on their way to the Largy College school debs.

The 16 and 17-year-old girls were killed in a single vehicle collision, which happened on the N54 Clones to Smithborough Road just before seven o’clock.

An 18-year-old-girl is also in a serious condition in Cavan General Hospital, and the driver of the car, a man in his 60s, is in a critical condition in hospital in Belfast.

A teenage boy is being treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Speaking about the tragedy on Morning Mix Chair of Rosslare District Jim Moore said that, “As parents its our worst fear that our children will be at risk. And what’s more striking here is we had young people celebrating the end of one phase of their lives and heading into the world with competence and confidence. It just goes to show the fragility of life.”