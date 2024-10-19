Gardaí urge caution as Status Yellow Rainfall warning for Wexford comes into effect at midnight

Gardaí in Wexford are asking motorists to take caution on the roads this weekend, with oncoming weather warnings.

A Status Yellow rain warning comes into effect at midnight tonight (00.01 Sunday) for Wexford, along with counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

That will expire at 9am tomorrow (Sunday), when Wexford along with the rest of the country will then be placed under a status yellow wind warning, as Storm Ashley, the first named storm of the season, hits.

An Orange weather warning has been extended to four counties from noon on Sunday until 9pm for Galway, Mayo, Clare and Donegal.

Wexford Sergeant Niall Maher made this appeal to motorists:

