Wexford TD James Browne describes new SETU Pharmacy degree course as “hugely beneficial” for Wexford students

A new Pharmacy degree course in the South East Technological University is a huge boost for Wexford, and the South Eastern region.

That’s the view of Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne, who confirmed the introduction of the new programme.

At full roll-out, the course will provide more than 150 additional pharmacy graduates per year.

The announcement follows the recent selection of SETU as the course provider for a new course in veterinary medicine.

Minister Browne spoke to South East Radio News about the new course, saying:

“I’m delighted to confirm the introduction of a new Pharmacy programme for the South East Technological University. This will significantly increase the number of pharmacy graduates per year. The announcement follows on the recent selection of SETU as a course provider for a new course in Veterinary Medicine. These [two courses] combined will be hugely beneficial for prospective students right across county Wexford and is a real vote of confidence in SETU and the South East of Ireland.”

Related