Motorist taken to Wexford General Hospital following crash at Arcandrisk Bridge

*UPDATE – Road has since reopened*

A woman has been taken to Wexford General Hospital this evening (Friday) following a single vehicle incident at Arcandrisk Bridge, near Killurin.

The road is closed currently, on the R730 from Wexford Heritage Park towards Keelogues.

It’s believed that the woman’s car crashed into the bridge at some point between 7.00pm and 7.30pm.

It’s thought that the injuries sustained are non-life-threatening.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the accident, and motorists are being advised to avoid the Arcandrisk Bridge vicinity, as the cleanup operation continues.

Related