George Lawlor frustrated over delays in funding for SETU

A Wexford Councillor has responded with a strong sense of frustration and urgency regarding the delays in securing funding for the SETU Wexford campus.

It comes as yesterday on South East Radio Professor Veronica Campbell explained that the progress of the new Wexford campus is hinged on securing the necessary funding.

The professor said Once the funding is confirmed, they can move forward with the next stages of the project & the goal is to deliver the campus within the timeframe of the current strategic plan, which extends up to 2028.

Labour Councillor George Lawlor says whilst he acknowledges the ongoing commitment from Professor Campbell he is disappointed that the project is still dependent on funding

