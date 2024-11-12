Elusive Nightjar bird breeding in Wexford

A rarely seen, elusive bird is breeding in Wexford.

A recent survey has confirmed that the Nightjar is breeding here, bringing unexpected hope for its conservation in Ireland.

Known for its mysterious, nocturnal “churring” song, the Nightjar was feared nearly extinct in Ireland due to habitat loss and declining insect populations.

BirdWatch Ireland, with support from Wexford County Council and other partners, conducted a survey using acoustic recording devices to detect the birds’ presence in targeted areas, with one pair found to be successfully nesting here in Wexford.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Niall Hatch of Birdwatch Ireland describes the Nightjar as an elusive and difficult bird to spot, mainly due to its nocturnal nature.

While they are active at dusk and dawn, they are hard to see even when nearby.

The Nightjar is similar in shape to a large, brown swift, with distinctive white flashes on its wings and tail, and a large mouth.

Its call is unique, a mechanical “purring” sound that resembles the ticking of a machine rather than a typical bird song.

Hatch explains that the bird is typically found at the edges of plantations with sandy, scrubby areas where moths are abundant, as moths are its primary food source.

He encourages anyone who spots or hears the Nightjar to report it to birdwatch.ie and, if possible, to record the bird’s distinctive sound, which could help confirm its presence in the area.

