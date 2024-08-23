Good news as Wexford bus service is saved

Good news has been announced today for worried parents in the Taghmon-Barntown area.

An important bus link to Wexford Town was in jeopardy and a number of students that use the link to get to and from school were unsure if the service was going to be running for the up and coming school year.

Route 1206 has been reinstated, which will put manys minds at ease.

Over 30 students currently use the service.

Local Councillor Jim Codd made the announcement when speaking to South East Radio News this morning:

“I was contacted by a large number of very frightened parents in the Taghmon-Barntown district who hadn’t got any clarification about the bus route service to Wexford town from that area.

And I’m delighted to say, after working closely with Bus Eireann for the last number of days, that the route 1206 has been reinstated. We’ve got a driver and it’s going ahead. If I can put those parents’ minds at ease, I know it was a huge worry for them.”

Mr Codd extended his thanks to Bus Eireann for helping to solve the predicament and ensuring that the service was secured:

“I’d like to thank Bus Eireann for taking calls from me at all sorts of hours and working closely to get the driver in place. So those people are okay to get into Wexford now again.

The bus route travels past the Clongeen up through Trinity and on through Barntown and into Wexford.”

Related