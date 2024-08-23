The countdown is on to this years Kennedy Summer School in Wexford

The countdown is on to what is set to be a sell-out Kennedy Summer School. Guest speakers from across the USA, the UK, Europe and Ireland will take to the stage at St. Michael’s Theatre in New Ross, and at the Kennedy Homestead and the JFK Arboretum to a full house on each occasion.

The twelfth annual Kennedy Summer School is set to be hosted in the ancestral hometown and homestead of President John F. Kennedy, New Ross in County Wexford from August 29th to August 31st 2024.

Directors of the Kennedy Summer School say that there are only a handful of tickets left for Saturday’s events and for Thursday evening while the Kennedy Tea Party, the Luncheon and all of Friday’s events at the theatre are sold out.

On Thursday, August 29th the Kennedy Summer School will have the British Ambassador to Ireland Paul Johnston officially open events and the Irish Ambassador to the UK Martin Fraser will officially close events on August 31st but in between those two keynotes, there is a robust programme of panel discussions, public interviews, a tea party, a speaker’s lunch and more. Also on Thursday, August 29th, the Kennedy Summer School will see an audience take a seat with Eamon Dunphy as he is interviewed by journalist Mandy Johnston. For more than thirty years, Eamon Dunphy has been a compelling and controversial voice in Irish sport, politics and culture, drawing both fervent support and fierce criticism. Join us for an unmissable Kennedy Summer School event as Newstalk’s Mandy Johnston delves deep into the life of this captivating figure.

Some of the discussions include what is sure to be a passion-filled debate on the right to vote and whether Irish emigrants should have a say in Irish politics and a panel discussion of Irish voices on the US Presidential election. A panel of veteran Irish Journalists reflecting on politics past, present, and future. The Edward M. Kennedy interview will be with former Taoiseach Enda Kenny in conversation with Marie-Louise O’Donnell; there will be a forum on crime and anti-social behaviour and a discussion titled, ‘The NATO Divide: perspectives on Ireland’s neutrality and national security’ and as always the Irish and the US political panel discussions.

On a lighter note, there will be a panel discussion exploring Bruce Springsteen’s Irish heritage with some of his biggest fans like David McCullagh and Ralph Riegel, Lise Hand and Prof Kirk Curnutt along with Springsteen’s genealogist Fiona Fitzsimons. The Kennedy Summer School will celebrate the presidential visit of John F Kennedy to New Ross and Dunganstown with a special event of talks, entertainment and afternoon tea. The event’s guest of honour will be former RTE journalist and news presenter Bryan Dobson. Bryan will speak about his long and varied career in broadcasting, looking back on some of the major stories he covered, both at home and abroad. The team at the Kennedy Summer School are also delighted to be joined this year by Todd Brothers who, fortunately, timed a visit home from the US that coincides with the Tea Party.

Some of the leading political expert speakers from both sides of the Atlantic, authors, ambassadors, Politicians, News correspondents and leading global academics will focus on topical issues in Irish and U.S. politics and participate in debates on a wide range of subjects with the U.S., the UK and NATO include Dr. Laura Barberena who has made political ads for the Clintons and Barack Obama, Alan Tierney, Mandy Johnston, Sarah Carey, Dr Mark Henry, Hugh O’Connell, Elaine Loughlin, Grainne Ni Aodha, Sean O’Rourke, Stephen Collins, Alison O’Connor, John Downing, Felix Larkin, Frank McNally, Padraic Ó hUiginn, Alison Martin, James O’Keefe, Nicola Tallant, Emma DeSouza, Ciara Kelly, Ian O’Doherty, Maj. Gen. Timothy M. Zadalis, Dr Stacey Connaughton, Senator Gerard Craughwell, Dr Kim Osborne, Peadar Toibin, Sarah Carey, Malcolm Byrne, Dakota S. Rudesill, Greg Swenson and more.

The special guest of honour and speaker for the 2024 annual JFK Summer School Speakers Lunch at the JFK Arboretum luncheon event is Eamon Ryan. A space event titled, “Astro Physics’ will be hosted for schools at the JFK Arboretum with Science Foundation Ireland. Commemorating the founder of the Kennedy Summer School, Noel Whelan is the Noel Whelan Interview, Noel conducted several one-to-one interviews with key figures in Irish political and cultural life. The Kennedy Summer School continues this tradition in his honour while also taking the opportunity to explore themes which remember and draw from Noel’s life, loves and interests. This year’s guest is, An Taoiseach Simon Harris.

For further details and tickets for the 2024 events see www.kennedysummerschool.ie or call St. Michael’s Theatre on 051 421255. The Kennedy Summer School and Festival is run in association with the Office of Public Works, Failte Ireland, New Ross District Council, Wexford County Council and Purdue University.

