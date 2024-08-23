A win will be a bonus tonight for Wexford FC against Treaty

Wexford FC travel to Limerick this evening to take on Treaty United in the First Division.

Head of Football at Wexford FC spoke to South East Radio news ahead of that game tonight:

“Wexford FC travel to Limerick this evening for a very important league encounter with Treaty United, so it’ll be a difficult game away from home.

We currently go into the game with only a six point difference between fourth position and eighth position in League Division 1 and it’s very, very tight there. So, Wexford currently lay in 5th place with Treaty in 8th but it’s not too many points between them.

They also have drawn each other in the Senior Cup Quarter Final in a couple of weeks, so it makes for an intriguing game.”

Mr Godkin went on to say that although there are some injuries on the team, Wexford have been on a good run of things recently:

“We’re on a small bit of a run now at the moment, which is good and it’s put us in a good position and hopefully we can try and maintain and stay in the playoff positions.

But tonight we’re going to the game with just a couple of injuries, Mark Hanratty and Cian O’Malley have been carrying knocks but other than that we have a clean bill of health.

We’re also on a bit of a crest of a wave with two or three good results in their favour as well. A win will be a bonus tonight.”

Elsewhere, Cork City can take another step towards the First Division title with a win away to Rebel County rivals Cobh Ramblers tonight.

Second plays fourth at Lissywollen, with Athlone hosting Bray Wanderers.

Third placed UCD play Finn Harps.

All of those games kick off at 7.45pm.

