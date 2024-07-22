Gorey councillor makes call for concrete testing

There is a call for the testing of all concrete products made in County Wexford

It has come on the back of some potential new Pyrite issues in the county

The call has come from North Wexford Councillor Joe Sullivan of Fianna Fail

He says Wexford County Council should initiate this testing of concrete products

According to Mr Sullivan there is one confirmed case in North Wexford, and there are potentially two more which are currently

under investigation. .

Mr Sullivan said, “And what I merely ask in Wexford County Council to do is to have a look at all the concrete product producers in the county and make sure that the product that’s being produced within Wexford is after required standard. And if it is then that at least we know her, we stand in relation to it.”

