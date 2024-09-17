Gorey Councillor speaks out about lack of accomodation

Between January and June of this year – just 68 properties were advertised on the Choice Based Letting site in Wexford

Only 15 of those properties were in the Gorey/Kilmuckridge district

Independent Councillor Mary Farrell says that emergency accomodation is being used as permanent housing for people

Speaking to South East Radio news Cllr Farrell says, “My worry is the amount of people who are in emergency accommodation and emergency accommodation should be just that and it shouldn’t be long term and I think that the homeless situation not always about people being on the street, it’s about people who are fearful for their homes, for their families. They’re living with families with relatives, with aunts, uncles, grandparents and a huge problem and one that needs to be addressed immediately”

