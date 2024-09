A workplace accident has occurred at Ire Wel Pallets, a timber packaging supplier in Wells, Gorey,

The incident happened yesterday morning around 10:30 AM.

A man in his 40s was airlifted by the Air Corps 112 to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment.

The National Ambulance Service, advanced paramedics, and the Air Ambulance from Athlone responded to the incident.

While the man’s injuries are serious, they are not believed to be life-threatening, and he remains hospitalized for care.

Related