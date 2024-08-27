Gorey man to make to make 700th platelet donation!

A Gorey man is approaching his 700th platelet donor at the National Blood centre in Dublin.

Jim Beattie was inspired to donate after watching his mothers battle with breast cancer when he was 18

There are currently only 2,178 platelet donors in Ireland and there is an urgent need for awareness and to recruit more donors

Speaking to Jim kealy was Jo Lawlor the recruitment platele Officer with the Irish Blood transfusion board and she gave details of what platelets are, who needs them and how you can become a donor

You can also contact 1800 73 11 37 or 01 432 2833

