Investment fraud victims encouraged to come forward

Wexford Gardai are increasingly concerned about investment fraud in the county and how people are being caught out.

It comes as between January 2020 to August of this year over €75 million has been reported stolen in Ireland through investment fraud.

These figures only make up what is reported as some people don’t come forward due to embarrassment at being caught out.

Most victims tend to be male over 40.

Wexford Sergeant Eddie Wilde said some of the frauds are very sophisticated so victims shouldn’t be ashamed to report them.

Speaking on Morning Mix Sergeant Wilde warned people to be more vigilant, especially online, and that the same rules apply when we tell our children don’t talk to strangers, then we should be aware that posting on social media is like putting a banner outside our homes.

